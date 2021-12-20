Signaturefd LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

