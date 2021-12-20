Signaturefd LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.