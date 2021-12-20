Signaturefd LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.