Signaturefd LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after purchasing an additional 378,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

