Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

NYSE SI traded down $6.65 on Monday, reaching $135.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 163.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 57.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

