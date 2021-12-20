Simple Software Solutions Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $13,042.57 and approximately $10.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 61.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

