Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMSMY. Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company.

SMSMY stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sims has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3073 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

