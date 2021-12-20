SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Short Interest Down 22.9% in November

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 492,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at $14,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 673.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at $8,211,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

