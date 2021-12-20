Smoothy (SMTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $463,473.24

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $463,473.24 and $700,587.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00051388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.44 or 0.08226466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.33 or 1.00016302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00074682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

