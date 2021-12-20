Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Short Interest Up 25.7% in November

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 572,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.90 on Monday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

