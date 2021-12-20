SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.24 million and $37,722.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00010761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.47 or 0.08297074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.52 or 1.00038434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

