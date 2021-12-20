Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SQM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

NYSE:SQM opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

