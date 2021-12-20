Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SQM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.
NYSE:SQM opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
