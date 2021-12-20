Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.40. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.42%. Research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 322.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the period.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.