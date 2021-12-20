SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.62 Million

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006777 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Profile

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

