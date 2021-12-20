Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 4,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 24,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.