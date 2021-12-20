SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) vs. First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head to Head Review

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First United $76.78 million 1.65 $13.84 million $2.53 7.58

First United has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First United pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SouthCrest Financial Group and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23%

Summary

First United beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

