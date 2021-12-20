Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 84.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $70.47 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

