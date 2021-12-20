Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $384,471.91 and approximately $6,986.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.78 or 0.00025790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

