SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $716,182.69 and $4,285.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00051366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.25 or 0.08292574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.38 or 1.00091454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00074068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

