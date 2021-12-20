SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ SPAQ opened at $9.89 on Thursday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.
About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
