SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SPAQ opened at $9.89 on Thursday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 722.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 147,853 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 541.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 441,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 372,508 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

