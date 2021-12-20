SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.