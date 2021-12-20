SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

CNRG stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

