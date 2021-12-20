SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $33,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $496.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

