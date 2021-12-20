Spire Wealth Management Has $28,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $38,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

