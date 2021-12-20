Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,425 Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Viracta Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

