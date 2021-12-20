Sprinklr, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 20th (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr’s (NYSE:CXM) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. Sprinklr had issued 16,625,000 shares in its IPO on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $266,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Sprinklr’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $15,827,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

