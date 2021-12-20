Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $8.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.84%.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
