Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $8.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 2,339.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

