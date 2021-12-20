Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $103,492.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 511,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

