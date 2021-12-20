SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $209.20

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 209.20 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 213.70 ($2.82), with a volume of 134238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.40 ($2.95).

SSPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.63) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354.13 ($4.68).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 266.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($52,570.37). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,543.

About SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

