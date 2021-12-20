Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 422 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $477.95. 12,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.52. The stock has a market cap of $450.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $496.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

