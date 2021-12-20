Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica Buys 6,500 Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 335.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 512.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.