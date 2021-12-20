State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,308 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

NYSE:GWW opened at $492.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.99. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $516.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

