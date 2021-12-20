State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 724 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 214,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CE stock opened at $159.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average is $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.53.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

