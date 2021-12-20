Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $226,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,496,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $384.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.