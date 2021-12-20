Strong Tower Advisory Services Makes New $302,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Boeing stock opened at $192.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $222.23. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $187.88 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

