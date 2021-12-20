Strs Ohio Buys 11,900 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $314,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

