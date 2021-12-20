Strs Ohio Has $1.02 Million Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $93,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,251,466 shares of company stock worth $114,120,898 over the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STEP stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

