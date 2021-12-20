Strs Ohio Has $1.04 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $169.44 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.82 and its 200 day moving average is $176.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock worth $8,033,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

