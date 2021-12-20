Strs Ohio Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

