Strs Ohio Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Teradata by 43.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 11.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Teradata by 50.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 93.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $42.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

