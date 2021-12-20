Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA opened at $52.55 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

