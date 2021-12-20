STV Group (LON:STVG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) price objective on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 333 ($4.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 276 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($5.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.14.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

