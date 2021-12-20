Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,439 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

IRT opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

