Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 968.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.