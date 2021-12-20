Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 7,425 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Baozun worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baozun by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Baozun by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.67, a P/E/G ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.