Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 8,696.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFII opened at $105.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.22. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

