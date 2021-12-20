Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,594,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 294.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.40 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

