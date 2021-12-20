Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 35,665 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 336.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $49.56 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

