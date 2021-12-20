Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,596 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,005,000 after acquiring an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after purchasing an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE EQC opened at $25.72 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -128.59 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

