Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Sells $34,150.20 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $34,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

